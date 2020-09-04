English Teacher - Mother tongue

Cambridge CELTA qualified, experienced, mother tongue teachers. Value for money, modern English courses. Preparation for Cambridge exams: IELTS, IGCSE, FCE, Flyers, etc. Tel.3387165125

General Info

Price info 20 Euros an hour
Address Via Basilio Puoti, 79

View on Map

English Teacher - Mother tongue

Via Basilio Puoti, 79

Youtube Video

RELATED ARTICLES

Nanny/Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Nanny/Babysitter

English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

English Teacher/Tutor

English Lessons with native speaker from England
Jobs wanted

English Lessons with native speaker from England

English and Italian assistance
Jobs wanted

English and Italian assistance

American woman seeking employment in Rome
Jobs wanted

American woman seeking employment in Rome

American English Mother Tongue
Jobs wanted

American English Mother Tongue

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Italian Language Teacher
Jobs wanted

Italian Language Teacher

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome