Our company is seeking a part-time English teacher (bilingual or mother tongue) for our kindergarten. Working days Monday to Friday starting from February 2020. Send CV to bettyastrologo@gmail.com.
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
British Council recruiting young learner teachers
We are looking to recruit part-time and freelance teachers for immediate start in Rome. Please see our website (link below) for further information on the roles and application pro...
English mother tongue/bilingual teachers
Looking for committed teachers to teach young learners. Must be willing to teach in various areas of Rome as well as X Municipio Rome. Free teacher training and remuneration based...
TO SELL STUDIO FLAT ANCIENT SPERLONGA
Ancient Sperlonga (one hour train from Rome) XVIII Century Near the Tiberio's Grotto wonderful white sand beach and beautiful swimming studio flat 27 sqm, sleeps 4, fully restored,...
Tour company in Rome, seek staff for a 2 hour job on Thursday 20 February. You will be assisting our marketing team in securing reservations. Necessary a cellphone. For more inform...