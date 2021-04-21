English Teacher

The Parioli English School is looking for permanent teachers to work with students who prepare YLE and ESOL Cambridge certifications as well as IELTS. We seek for competent, highly - motivated and child-friendly native tutors willing to engage in a dinamic position and team up in our well-known school where our long-term students achieve successfully. Qualifications and previous experience are required. Some references are also welcome. For further information, visit our FB page or website: www.pariolienglishschool. Please send your CV and cover letter to info@thepariolienglishschool.com