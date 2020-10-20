English professional seeking work editing, copy checking administration roles

Having recently moved to Rome with my family and am looking for work. I can copy write/check /edit documents in English such as restaurant menus, C.Vs, creative writing pieces, marketing materials, presentations e.t.c.

I am also hoping to find full time employment doing something similar or in an administrative role.

I have excellent attention to detail, and a good working knowledge of MS packages such as Word, powerpoint etc.

My previous job in the UK was working in the business development and marketing team in an international law firm. I can send a CV upon request and provide references.