the inlingua school civitavecchia ( cambridge exam centre) is looking for a celta qualified english language teacher for a part time contract of at least 16 hours per week.
please send your cv to dinardo.it061@libero.it or telephone for an appointment at 3358425910.national contract applied
General Info
Address via annovazzi 15
Email address dinardo.it061@libero.it
English mother tongue teacher
via annovazzi 15
