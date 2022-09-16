English mother tongue teacher

the inlingua school civitavecchia ( cambridge exam centre) is looking for a celta qualified english language teacher for a part time contract of at least 16 hours per week.

please send your cv to dinardo.it061@libero.it or telephone for an appointment at 3358425910.national contract applied

General Info

Address via annovazzi 15
Email address dinardo.it061@libero.it

View on Map

English mother tongue teacher

via annovazzi 15

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77479
Previous article Elegant fully furnished villa w/pool just outside Rome renting

RELATED ARTICLES

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Choir vacancies
Jobs vacant Events

Choir vacancies

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE

Passport and Visa expert assistant
Jobs vacant

Passport and Visa expert assistant

Qualified English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week
Jobs vacant

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week

Science-Chemistry Teacher - Middle/High School
Jobs vacant

Science-Chemistry Teacher - Middle/High School

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

American Study Abroad Assistant Program Coordinator
Jobs vacant

American Study Abroad Assistant Program Coordinator

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS

English Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Teachers

Homestay Coordinator
Jobs vacant

Homestay Coordinator

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

QUALIFIED MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHER