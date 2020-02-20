English mother tongue or bilingual teacher

Private language school requires motivated teachers. Full- or part-time. Evenings &/or Sat.mornings. Start asap to the end of June 2020. Full range of courses for all ages, on-site only. Competitive salary, career opportunities and fantastic working atmosphere!

General Info

Address Viale Guglielmo Marconi, 112
Email address didattica@linguemirlis.it

View on Map

English mother tongue or bilingual teacher

Viale Guglielmo Marconi, 112
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69517
Previous article UNIVERSITY GRADUATE WITH HIGH COMMAND OF LANGUAGES LOOKING FOR A JOB

RELATED ARTICLES

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

Qualified English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office
Jobs vacant

Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office

Experienced English teacher
Jobs vacant

Experienced English teacher

Customer Service
Jobs vacant

Customer Service

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul
Jobs vacant

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer

English teacher
Jobs vacant

English teacher

WE ARE HIRING!
Jobs vacant

WE ARE HIRING!

British Council recruiting young learner teachers
Jobs vacant

British Council recruiting young learner teachers

English mother tongue/bilingual teachers
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue/bilingual teachers

URGENT 1 DAY WORK
Jobs vacant

URGENT 1 DAY WORK

University of Notre Dame Rome Associate Director of Student Affairs
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame Rome Associate Director of Student Affairs

Cleaning lady specialized
Jobs vacant

Cleaning lady specialized