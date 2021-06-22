English mother tongue for nursery

I’m looking for a English mother tongue for children 2-3 years old.

Contract from September 2021 to June 2022. The school is in Parioli area.

Info 3931631383 Filippo

General Info

Address Via Alessandro Serpieri, 00197 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

English mother tongue for nursery

Via Alessandro Serpieri, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75020
Previous article Urgent Kids Summer Camp Counsellor required from 27 June to 11 July

RELATED ARTICLES

Urgent Kids Summer Camp Counsellor required from 27 June to 11 July
Jobs vacant

Urgent Kids Summer Camp Counsellor required from 27 June to 11 July

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022

International advocacy programme seeks trainer
Jobs vacant

International advocacy programme seeks trainer

Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District
Jobs vacant

Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS

English Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Teachers

Science-Chemistry Teacher - Middle/High School
Jobs vacant

Science-Chemistry Teacher - Middle/High School

Seeking english mother-tongue teacher / babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking english mother-tongue teacher / babysitter

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers
Jobs vacant

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers

Temporary Contract - Finance Administrator
Jobs vacant

Temporary Contract - Finance Administrator

Director Of Studies
Jobs vacant

Director Of Studies

CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS

English Mother Tongue Teacher Kindergarten
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Teacher Kindergarten

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!
Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!
Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!