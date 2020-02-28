English Language Teacher

London School is looking for a qualified English mother-tongue language teacher for its general and business English courses all over Rome.

General Info

Address Via Genova, 25, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
Email address direzionedidattica@ingleselondon.it

View on Map

English Language Teacher

Via Genova, 25, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69606
Previous article AXA Elegant and Fully Furnished Townhouse

RELATED ARTICLES

Tour Operator Now Hiring
Jobs vacant

Tour Operator Now Hiring

TopBike Rental & Tours
Jobs vacant

TopBike Rental & Tours

Junior Business Developer – deutschsprachiger Markt
Jobs vacant

Junior Business Developer – deutschsprachiger Markt

UK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL SEEKS EXPERIENCED PART TIME BURSAR
Jobs vacant

UK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL SEEKS EXPERIENCED PART TIME BURSAR

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

English mother tongue or bilingual teacher
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue or bilingual teacher

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

Qualified English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office
Jobs vacant

Tour operator seeking tour coordinator/manager for office

Experienced English teacher
Jobs vacant

Experienced English teacher

Customer Service
Jobs vacant

Customer Service

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul
Jobs vacant

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer

English teacher
Jobs vacant

English teacher