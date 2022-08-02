Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
Marymount International School is seeking a Full time Lower Elementary School Teacher. Mid August start date, fixed-term contract. Qualified mother tongue English speakers are asked to visit the School's website https://www.marymountrome.com/about/employment to download the Recruitment Form and send to hdavico@marymountrome.com .
