Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School

Marymount International School is seeking a part-time recess/lunch monitor for the Elementary School. Fluent English speakers, with a genuine interest in working with children, are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Recruitment Form and send to essecretary@marymountrome.com.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli 180

