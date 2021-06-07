Elegant, remodeled 1-bedroom Trastevere

Via della Gensola - We have an elegantly cozy apartment renting in a quiet corner in the heart of Trastevere. The apartment is 56m2 on the 1st floor of a building from the 1600s. It has just been completely remodeled. An architect did a very good job in using all of the available space making built-in wardrobes and cupboards for the kitchen. It has everything you need for a tranquil stay during your assignment in Rome. All of the furniture is custom-made for the apartment. It has a foyer with built-in closets, a bathroom with window and porcelain tiles called "statuario", a kitchenette equipped with a fridge, electric oven, induction stove, sink and, believe it or not, even a dishwasher! There are beautiful wooden beams on the ceiling and a piece of antique Roman wall up on the loft where the bedroom is. There are built-in wardrobes up in the loft too. One huge window in the living room allows tons of light to permiate the apartment. In front of the apartment, on the other side of the hallway, there is a small room where you have the washing machine, dryer, boiler for heating and hot water and the A/C motor. The apartment has the feel of being in a boat with all of the wood and parquet. There is a brand new porcelain gres flooring. The apartment is renting to a reference individual with a transitory lease, max 18 months. References required. Monthly rent: €1150 + condominium. Available: Immediately. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal) or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/