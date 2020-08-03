Early Childhood Teacher

International School in Rome seeks a qualified and experienced Early Childhood Teacher for a mid-August start.

The position requires English at a mother tongue level. Please visit the school's website www.marymountrome.org to download the School's Application Form and send it to pedmonds@marymountrome.com

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

Early Childhood Teacher

Via di Villa Lauchli, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
