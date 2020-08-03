International School in Rome seeks a qualified and experienced Early Childhood Teacher for a mid-August start.
The position requires English at a mother tongue level. Please visit the school's website www.marymountrome.org to download the School's Application Form and send it to pedmonds@marymountrome.com
General Info
Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Early Childhood Teacher
Via di Villa Lauchli, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School
We are looking for an experienced mother-tongue English teacher for students aged 6-11 English is the second language for most (80%) of our students so experience in teaching engl...
Reliable and affordable scooter for sale
On sale (for a friend moving out of Rome): excellent no-nonsense scooter that will take you anywhere in Rome and beyond in no time, without spending a lot of money on parts or repa...
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Giustiniana - Via Cassia near the international schools - We have a very spacious and remodeled flat renting (from February 2020) to expat families. It is in a gated community and...
1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Bilocale arredato al centro di Roma! Piazza Barberini - We have the most delightful apartment renting just steps from Piazza Barberini. It faces the President's Private Garden in...