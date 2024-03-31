Customer Care Agent in TOURISM

Our virtual team is looking for YOU. An energetic, well spoken individual who speaks and writes English and Italian fluently. You are proactive, great at problem solving, a fast learner and are used to working with the computer. You think out of the box and have traveled to other European cities. You enjoy working online with regular meetings. The training in Rome is onsite. Please provide a cover letter as to why you think you are a good fit and CV to
europe4kidstours@gmail.com
Send an email
