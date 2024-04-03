Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is seeking a full-time Mother tongue English teacher for our Kindergarten classes from September 2024. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER
Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17
