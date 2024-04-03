13.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 03 April 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER
Classifieds Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is seeking a full-time Mother tongue English teacher for our Kindergarten classes from September 2024. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com

General Info

Address Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17

View on Map

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Residence Director

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Orientation Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Customer Care Agent in TOURISM

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Eur School Seeking Preschool English Teacher for Immediate Start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Digital Marketing Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour Coordinator - Front and Back Office

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

British School Group Rome - DOS position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -