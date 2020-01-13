Creative teaching opportunity in Rome

Our school is truly passionate about motivating, encouraging and challenging our students to learn English in a meaningful way. We have afternoon work available with the chance to add special projects and to extend through to the summer too. Monteverde and Gianicolense areas. We're looking for qualified mother tongue or equivalent speakers that are reliable, professional, enthusiastic about teaching and are available from now until at least June. Send your CV to hiring@creativeenglish.it

