Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato

Piazza San Cosimato - Via Roma Libera - We have a cozy 1-bedroom flat renting to referenced individuals in the quiet side of Trastevere. It's right on Piazza San Cosimato where there is a daily farmer's market. The area has tons of supermarkets, markets, stores, restaurantes, snack bars, etc. And, it's only a short tram ride to the Trastevere Train Station taking you to the FCO airport as well as the Muratella stop where WFP offices are. It is also just down the hill from the Gianicola Hill where you reach Villa Pamphili, Rome's largest park. And, it is steps away from Villa Schiarra, another very nice park. The property is 75m2 on the 5th floor of a building with an elevator. It has a long hallway as you enter, one bedroom, a bathroom with shower, living room, kitchen and balcony. The heating is independent and there is A/C. It is renting furnished as in the photos. Available: 20 July, 2021. Lease: 3+2 in individual's name. Company contracts can be taken into consideration for a higher rent. Monthly rent: €1200 + €70 condominium. No B&B. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's fee applied.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info 1200 negotiable
Address Via Roma Libera, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 14
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 1
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 1
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 2
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 2
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 3
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 3
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 4
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 4
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 5
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 5
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 6
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 6
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 7
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 7
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 8
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 8
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 9
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 9
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 10
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 10
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 11
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 11
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 12
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 12
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 13
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 13
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 14
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 14
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 1
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 2
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 3
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 4
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 5
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 6
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 7
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 8
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 9
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 10
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 11
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 12
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 13
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 14

View on Map

Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato

Via Roma Libera, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74921
Previous article Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Next article Crescere Insieme

RELATED ARTICLES

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Accommodation vacant in town

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
Accommodation vacant in town

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!

Elegant, remodeled 1-bedroom Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant, remodeled 1-bedroom Trastevere

VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA
Accommodation vacant in town

VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

2-bedroom flat - Jewish Ghetto
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom flat - Jewish Ghetto

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021
Accommodation vacant in town

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Monteverde Vecchio - Large 4-bedroom flat with huge Terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Monteverde Vecchio - Large 4-bedroom flat with huge Terrace