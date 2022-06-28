Consultant for (Religious) Conference Centre

The head office of a female Catholic Religious Congregation seeks a consultant for a fixed period contract. The consultant will be responsible for supporting the planning and development of a newly developed religious conference center, located in central Rome. The appointed person will work with different stakeholders to plan for the operation of the center to ensure that it will not only be financially sustainable, but also meet the vision and goals of the international Congregation.

The main duties of the role will include, but are not limited to: identifying and building relationships with stakeholders, researching and gathering information, marketing and advertising, and assisting with the development of a business and operational plan.

The ideal candidate will be a self-directed, outgoing person, with excellent organisational and communication skills, experience developing business plans and at least two years’ experience in a related field, preferably at an international level. Candidates should be fluent in both English and Italian and working knowledge of either French or Spanish would also be useful. All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy.

To apply, please send your CV and a letter of application in English to romefinance2021@gmail.com Closing date for applications is Wednesday, 13th July 2022. Interviews will be held the week of 18th July with a view to appointing someone by September 2022. Responses will only be sent to successful candidates

General Info

Email address romefinance2021@gmail.com

