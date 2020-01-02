CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA
VIA NEMEA - Walking distance to New School Rome and Marymount Int. School, 3rd floor with lift, well furnished 110 sqm apartment in complex with poool and tennis. Living room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, guest's bathroom, kitchen with balcony and wide terrace. Centralized heating and airconditioning. Garage. Monthly rent Euro 2200. Energy class G. www.propertyrome.net 3398718414
Via Nemea, 00135 Roma RM, Italia