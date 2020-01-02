CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA

VIA NEMEA - Walking distance to New School Rome and Marymount Int. School, 3rd floor with lift, well furnished 110 sqm apartment in complex with poool and tennis. Living room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, guest's bathroom, kitchen with balcony and wide terrace. Centralized heating and airconditioning. Garage. Monthly rent  Euro 2200. Energy class G. www.propertyrome.net 3398718414

General Info

Price info 2200
Address Via Nemea, 00135 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@propertyrome.net
Image Gallery
1 of 6
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 1
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 1
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 2
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 2
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 3
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 3
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 4
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 4
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 5
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 5
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 6
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 6
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 1
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 2
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 3
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 4
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 5
CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA - image 6

View on Map

CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA

Via Nemea, 00135 Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68997
Previous article AURELIA 3 BEDROOMS
Next article Splendid villa immersed in the country!

RELATED ARTICLES

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

AURELIA 3 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

AURELIA 3 BEDROOMS

FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT

LA STORTA - Villa on 2 levels near St. George’s International School
Accommodation vacant in town

LA STORTA - Villa on 2 levels near St. George’s International School

BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE

CIRCO MASSIMO VERY LARGE APARTMENT WITH TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

CIRCO MASSIMO VERY LARGE APARTMENT WITH TERRACE

HISTORIC CENTRE - POPOLO 2 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

HISTORIC CENTRE - POPOLO 2 BEDROOMS

TRASTEVERE 1 BDRM APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 1 BDRM APARTMENT

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL
Accommodation vacant in town

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC
Accommodation vacant in town

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa
Accommodation vacant in town

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED