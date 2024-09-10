29.6 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 10 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Characteristic flat in Trastevere
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Characteristic flat in Trastevere

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Characteristic flat in Trastevere. Second floor (no lift), nearly 90 square metres:

one bedroom, living room with dining table, one office, kitchen and new bathroom.

Completely furnished, fast internet included

1 or 2 years contract

Image Gallery
1 of 6
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 1
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 1
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 2
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 2
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 3
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 3
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 4
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 4
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 5
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 5
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 6
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 6
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 1
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 2
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 3
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 4
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 5
Characteristic flat in Trastevere - image 6
Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Savelli attic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Pantheon Luxury Family Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -