Callam Method school looking for ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE teachers
Part time (13-21.30) and full time English mother tongue teachers. Only UK,USA,AU,ZA,NZ,IR native speakers
General Info
Address Via Biagio Petrocelli, 228, 00173 Roma RM, Italia
Email address jobs@englishscool.it
View on Map
Callam Method school looking for ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE teachers
Via Biagio Petrocelli, 228, 00173 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - Via Ottavilla - We have an ecceptionally bright apartmenton the 3rd floor of an elegant building in Monteverde Vecchio!! It is just steps away from Rome's larg...
Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
PIAZZA DI SPAGNA - Via del Babbuino - RARE OCCASION - PENTHOUSE!! We have the most delightful and characteristic penthouse now available between Piazza di Spagna and Piazza del Pop...
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...
250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
AURELIO/VILLA PAMPHILI - VIA NICOLO' PICCOLOMINI – Prestigious representative 250m2, 3rd floor apartment with 120m2 of terraces overlooking St. Peter’s Basilica and all of Rome!! B...