Business Development Specialist - Native German and native Norwegian speakers!

We are a Young, dynamic, international Company located in EUR area of Rome, seeking native German and native Norwegian speakers for Multi-National IT/High-Tech accounts pre-sales and marketing activity. NO Selling.

Primary duties:

• Business development,

• Support our Clients’ sales and marketing teams with prospecting, database enriching and lead qualification,

• Develop strong working relationships with client sales team,

• Generate qualified sales opportunities in assigned companies through campaign-driven outbound calling against set KPIs.

And much more!

Candidates should have excellent communication, organizational and customer service skills. Relevant work experience and/or specific experience in sales and/or mktg experience in IT or High-tech industry is a plus! Good level of English is required.

Must have all documents for work.

Be part of our international team while enjoying competitive wages.

If you are self-motivated team player, positive and energetic, please apply on our Company web site:

https://www.3d2b.com/careers.html
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74112
