Business Development Specialist - Native German and native Norwegian speakers!
We are a Young, dynamic, international Company located in EUR area of Rome, seeking native German and native Norwegian speakers for Multi-National IT/High-Tech accounts pre-sales and marketing activity. NO Selling.
Primary duties:
• Business development,
• Support our Clients’ sales and marketing teams with prospecting, database enriching and lead qualification,
• Develop strong working relationships with client sales team,
• Generate qualified sales opportunities in assigned companies through campaign-driven outbound calling against set KPIs.
And much more!
Candidates should have excellent communication, organizational and customer service skills. Relevant work experience and/or specific experience in sales and/or mktg experience in IT or High-tech industry is a plus! Good level of English is required.
Must have all documents for work.
Be part of our international team while enjoying competitive wages.
If you are self-motivated team player, positive and energetic, please apply on our Company web site:
https://www.3d2b.com/careers.html
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Cozy 2-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere
Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Adjunct lecturers in business, humanities, social sciences, studio art, Italian language