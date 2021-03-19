Business Development Specialist - Native German and native Norwegian speakers!

We are a Young, dynamic, international Company located in EUR area of Rome, seeking native German and native Norwegian speakers for Multi-National IT/High-Tech accounts pre-sales and marketing activity. NO Selling.

Primary duties:

• Business development,

• Support our Clients’ sales and marketing teams with prospecting, database enriching and lead qualification,

• Develop strong working relationships with client sales team,

• Generate qualified sales opportunities in assigned companies through campaign-driven outbound calling against set KPIs.

And much more!

Candidates should have excellent communication, organizational and customer service skills. Relevant work experience and/or specific experience in sales and/or mktg experience in IT or High-tech industry is a plus! Good level of English is required.

Must have all documents for work.

Be part of our international team while enjoying competitive wages.

If you are self-motivated team player, positive and energetic, please apply on our Company web site:

https://www.3d2b.com/careers.html