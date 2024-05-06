21.1 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 06 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Budget Coordinator – Florence, Italy
Classifieds Accommodation vacant out of town

Budget Coordinator – Florence, Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Accent Global Learning is an international education organization that partners with U.S. colleges and universities to deliver university-branded global learning opportunities of the highest caliber through student programs, faculty development and exchanges, and field research. The Accent Florence Study Center is looking for a Budget Coordinator who will serve as a member of a small team which manages all aspects of program budgets from start to finish. For more details please check the full job description here hwww. accentglobal.com/careers/

Ambrit 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of town

CASALE NELLA CAMPAGNA UMBRA

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of town

Apartment Rieti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of town Holiday Accommodation

Holiday house in Umbria - La Torre Olivara

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of town

Cagliari - apartment for rent in residential area.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of town

VILLAGE APARTMENT FOR SALE – NORTH OF ROME

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of town

Bracciano - characteristic 2-bedroom flat renting next to Castle

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -