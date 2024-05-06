Budget Coordinator – Florence, Italy

Accent Global Learning is an international education organization that partners with U.S. colleges and universities to deliver university-branded global learning opportunities of the highest caliber through student programs, faculty development and exchanges, and field research. The Accent Florence Study Center is looking for a Budget Coordinator who will serve as a member of a small team which manages all aspects of program budgets from start to finish. For more details please check the full job description here hwww. accentglobal.com/careers/