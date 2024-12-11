11.6 C
Classifieds

Early Years Teacher

Date:

Date:

We are seeking to expand our teaching team in this unique opportunity in our growing Early Years and Primary school. We follow the English National Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.

All candidates must have:

- English mother tongue

- The right to be employed in Italy

- Teaching qualification

- Experience teaching the English National Curriculum

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.

Start date: 1st September 2025

General Info

Address Via di Macchia Saponara, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@bigbritishschool.it

Early Years Teacher

Via di Macchia Saponara, Roma RM, Italia

