29.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 02 July 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Lake Turano Holiday Home
Classifieds Personal Accommodation vacant out of town

Lake Turano Holiday Home

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

"Lovely Turano" is an apartment overlooking the wonderful Lake Turano. Colle di Tora, the nearest town, is a 10-minute drive away. Castel di Tora (one of the most beautiful villages in Italy) is located 15 minutes away. Nearby, there are other charming villages such as Ascrea, Collalto Sabino, and Rocca Sinibalda. The lake offers various opportunities for nature and sports lovers: hiking trails, pedal boat/kayak rental, and equipped beaches. There are numerous typical restaurants nearby.

Upon arrival, you'll be welcomed by a charming garden complete with a BBQ area, two comfortable outdoor armchairs and a small table for relaxing and sunbathing. There is a sun umbrella for relaxing.

The living room has a fully-equipped kitchen, a sofa, flatscreen TV and a dining table for four. A small hallway leads to the bedroom with two single beds followed by a bathroom with shower. With picturesque views of the lake and surrounding mountains, outdoor dining is magical on the furnished terrace. A spiral staircase leads to the spacious attic bedroom with built-in wardrobes.

Valleverde is a quiet, surveilled residential area located in the northern part of Lake Turano. It is possible to park your car near the house. Colle di Tora, the nearest town, is a 10-minute drive away. Castel di Tora (one of the most beautiful villages in Italy) is located 15 minutes away. Nearby, there are other charming villages such as Ascrea, Collalto Sabino, and Rocca Sinibalda. The lake offers various opportunities for nature and sports lovers: hiking trails, pedal boat/kayak rental, and equipped beaches. There are numerous typical restaurants nearby.

General Info

Address Via della quercia, Valle Verde RI, Italy
Email address elenamontanucci@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 21
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 1
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 1
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 2
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 2
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 3
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 3
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 4
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 4
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 5
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 5
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 6
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 6
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 7
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 7
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 8
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 8
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 9
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 9
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 10
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 10
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 11
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 11
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 12
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 12
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 13
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 13
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 14
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 14
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 15
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 15
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 16
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 16
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 17
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 17
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 18
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 18
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 19
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 19
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 20
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 20
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 21
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 21
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 1
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 2
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 3
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 4
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 5
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 6
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 7
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 8
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 9
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 10
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 11
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 12
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 13
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 14
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 15
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 16
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 17
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 18
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 19
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 20
Lake Turano Holiday Home - image 21

View on Map

Lake Turano Holiday Home

Via della quercia, Valle Verde RI, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Personal

Reading Exchange

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Personal

Books to give away for free

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Personal

Fotoregali in stoffa fatto a mano

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Personal

Expat New Moms Group in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Personal

Train Station Encounter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Personal

Looking to meet...

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Personal

Looking for Vintage Clothing!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Personal

Looking for a girl in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -