Lake Turano Holiday Home

Upon arrival, you'll be welcomed by a charming garden complete with a BBQ area, two comfortable outdoor armchairs and a small table for relaxing and sunbathing. There is a sun umbrella for relaxing.

The living room has a fully-equipped kitchen, a sofa, flatscreen TV and a dining table for four. A small hallway leads to the bedroom with two single beds followed by a bathroom with shower. With picturesque views of the lake and surrounding mountains, outdoor dining is magical on the furnished terrace. A spiral staircase leads to the spacious attic bedroom with built-in wardrobes.

Valleverde is a quiet, surveilled residential area located in the northern part of Lake Turano. It is possible to park your car near the house. Colle di Tora, the nearest town, is a 10-minute drive away. Castel di Tora (one of the most beautiful villages in Italy) is located 15 minutes away. Nearby, there are other charming villages such as Ascrea, Collalto Sabino, and Rocca Sinibalda. The lake offers various opportunities for nature and sports lovers: hiking trails, pedal boat/kayak rental, and equipped beaches. There are numerous typical restaurants nearby.