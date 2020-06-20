Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

Centro Storico - Via dei Banchi Vecchi - In one of the most beautiful parts of Rome's historical center, we have a delightful 1-bedroom apartment renting on the 2nd floor of an ancient building with NO lift (putting one in next year!). It is a very easy walk up. Very close to Campo dè Fiori where there is a daily market and within walking distance to St. Peter's. The building is only 4 floors, and there is one flat per floor. It is approximately 45m2 and made up of a living room with closeable kitchenette, 2nd living room or study, fully furnished kitchen with dining area, 2 bedrooms each with bathrooms ensuite, laundry room. The entire apartment is furnished with modern furniture, all brand new. One bedroom is on the streetside, while the other one is in the back facing the internal courtyard. A/C in entire flat. Independent heating. Monthly rent: €1200 + €50 condominium. Available immediately. Renting to expats ONLY for contract 18 months renewable. For appointments and/or information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate

