Italy's news in English
  3. Boutique Travel Operations Coordinator
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Boutique Travel Operations Coordinator

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Boutique Travel Company seeking Italian-based Operations Coordinator. Are you passionate about travel to Italy and are detail oriented? Do you have strong English and Italian language skills? We are a growing luxury tour operator in search of a candidate with excellent sales, customer service and/or operations skills within the travel industry, although we do welcome individuals with transferable skills from other industries. Competitive pay based on experience. Please see the link for further description of the job opportunity. Send resume/CV and apply to : careers@otescapes.com.

https://otescapes.com/career/operations-coordinator/

General Info

Email address careers@otescapes.com
