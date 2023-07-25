30.6 C
Italy's news in English
  3. Biology Teacher
Classifieds

Biology Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome International School is seeking an experienced Science teacher for a short-term cover, start date - 1 September.  This entails teaching of Middle and High School classes. Full-time availability preferred but part-time options could be discussed. Qualified teachers, English mother tongue or bilingual with an EU passport or valid permit to work in Italy should contact hr@romeinternationalschool.it.

General Info

Address Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

