Bilingual kindergarden seeks English mothertongue teacher
Bilingual kindergarden LA CASETTA DEI PULCINI in Grottarossa area seeks a mothertongue English teacher starting in September 2022, or this late spring.
Full time job,8 hours a day, from Monday to Friday. Experience with 3-6 yrs old and an intermediate Italian required.
General Info
Address Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129
Email address info@lacasettadeipulcini.it
Vicolo Di Grottarossa 129
