Irish pub centrally located is looking for bar and floor staff (English mother tongue) Immediate start. Please send cv at abbeypub@hotmail.com
General Info
Address via del Governo Vecchio 51
Email address abbeypub@hotmail.com
Bar Staff
via del Governo Vecchio 51
