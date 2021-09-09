Bar Staff Irish Pub

Centrally located pub is looking for English mother tongue bar staff. If you know how to have fun, be professional, hospitable, we want you! Immediate start

(send cv abbeypub@hotmail.com)

Address via del Governo Vecchio 51

via del Governo Vecchio 51
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
