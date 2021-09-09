Centrally located pub is looking for English mother tongue bar staff. If you know how to have fun, be professional, hospitable, we want you! Immediate start
(send cv abbeypub@hotmail.com)
Bar Staff Irish Pub
via del Governo Vecchio 51
