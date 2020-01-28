AXA Elegant and Fully Furnished Townhouse

AXA - We have a beautiful and elegant fully furnished townhouse renting to referenced individuals for a longterm lease. It is in a very green and residential area in AXA. The home develops on three floors, all above ground! The ground floor has a wonderful and spacious covered porch and then inside there is a living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen, guest bathroom and coat closet. The first floor has two bedrooms, one with a balcony, and bathroom with Jacuzzi and shower. The third floor has a third bedroom and walk-in closet opposite. The property is renting fully furnished. There is a very large garden surrounding the home on two sides. There are two entrances to the home: one going into the living room and one going into the kitchen. Both glass doors are antishatter. There are also two parking spaces in the condominium garage next to the townhouse in a gated area. There is a security alarm and the heating is independent. Airconditioning in the master bedroom. AVAILABLE: 15 May 2020. Monthly rent: €2000 negoitable + Condominium: 120/mth & AXA Consortium: €50/mth. For more information and or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or send email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Commission Applied Separately

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €2000 + condo, AXA consortium
Address Via Focilide, 00125 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
View on Map

AXA Elegant and Fully Furnished Townhouse

Via Focilide, 00125 Roma RM, Italia
