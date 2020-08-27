Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.

Aventino - We have an absolutely Amazing Penthouse on two floors renting very close to FAO. It is on the top two floors of a residential building with concierge. It is approximately 400m2 large: 200m2 on each floor. It has a huge terrace off the living room, one off the study, and one off the master bedroom. Upstairs, there is another very large terrace. The elevator takes you directly into the aparment where you have a large living room, separate dining room, master suite with bedroom, study and bathroom, kitchen, guest bathroom. Then, upstairs there are another two double bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a single bedroom with bathroom. Renting semi-furnished to referenced individuals and companies. Monthly rent: €7800 + €700 expenses. Available. For more information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate Agency - Cell Phone: +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info € 7800
Address Viale Aventino, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
