Accent Global Learning, a leading education abroad partner for U.S. universities with study centers in Italy, France, Spain and the UK, is pleased to announce this new position on our Partnerships & Program Development team. The role will be responsible for supporting program development across all European study centers, specifically: the administration of institutional relations projects, budget and contract development, partnership and industry research, and project management for strategic outreach campaigns. A full description of the role and detailed instructions for application can be viewed at accentglobal.com/careers.
Assistant Partnerships Coordinator - Accent Global Learning
Piazza dell'Orologio, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
