American Study Abroad Assistant Program Coordinator
SAI Programs has been curating transformative study abroad experiences for American university students in Italy since 1995. SAI is seeking to fill the position of Assistant Program Coordinator in Rome. This is a full-time position. This position requires some evening and weekend work and availability to assist students with emergencies after-hours.
Requisites:
Excellent communication skills in both English and Italian
Legal ability to work in Italy
Knowledge of U.S. Higher Education systems and study abroad programs
Attention to detail
Events management experience
Ability to prioritize
Ability to problem solve
Flexibility
At least 2 years of work experience
Good customer service skills
Knowledge of Microsoft Office and Google suite
Willingness to work some evenings and weekends
Duties:
Assists with logistics for student arrivals and coordinates student orientation (Specific tasks include reserving spaces, creating content, updating presentation, organizing arrival events and tours, etc.)
Assists in inclusive events according to SAI procedures as required
Advises and assists students. Issues may include: roommate disputes, homesickness, housing maintenance issues. Staff member must be available to accompany students to doctor appointments, police station and elsewhere as required.
Rotates as emergency contact 24/7 while programs are in session: when in charge of the emergency phone, staff member must be able to respond to emergencies 24/7 and easily get to Rome
Executes SAI Disciplinary Procedures when required
Assists as needed with programming budgeting and reconciliation according to SAI Accounting Procedures
Communicates with parents/students before, during, and after the semester according to SAI’s Communication Policy
Serves as office receptionist and first point of contact
Manages the general email account for the Rome office
Manages office, including managing office supply inventory, office classroom rental, etc
Assists with housing as required
Assists with the permit to stay process
Supports Program Coordinator as needed
Other duties as assigned