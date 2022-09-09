American Study Abroad Assistant Program Coordinator

SAI Programs has been curating transformative study abroad experiences for American university students in Italy since 1995. SAI is seeking to fill the position of Assistant Program Coordinator in Rome. This is a full-time position. This position requires some evening and weekend work and availability to assist students with emergencies after-hours.

Requisites:

Excellent communication skills in both English and Italian

Legal ability to work in Italy

Knowledge of U.S. Higher Education systems and study abroad programs

Attention to detail

Events management experience

Ability to prioritize

Ability to problem solve

Flexibility

At least 2 years of work experience

Good customer service skills

Knowledge of Microsoft Office and Google suite

Willingness to work some evenings and weekends

Duties:

Assists with logistics for student arrivals and coordinates student orientation (Specific tasks include reserving spaces, creating content, updating presentation, organizing arrival events and tours, etc.)

Assists in inclusive events according to SAI procedures as required

Advises and assists students. Issues may include: roommate disputes, homesickness, housing maintenance issues. Staff member must be available to accompany students to doctor appointments, police station and elsewhere as required.

Rotates as emergency contact 24/7 while programs are in session: when in charge of the emergency phone, staff member must be able to respond to emergencies 24/7 and easily get to Rome

Executes SAI Disciplinary Procedures when required

Assists as needed with programming budgeting and reconciliation according to SAI Accounting Procedures

Communicates with parents/students before, during, and after the semester according to SAI’s Communication Policy

Serves as office receptionist and first point of contact

Manages the general email account for the Rome office

Manages office, including managing office supply inventory, office classroom rental, etc

Assists with housing as required

Assists with the permit to stay process

Supports Program Coordinator as needed

Other duties as assigned