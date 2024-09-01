Ambrit International School - Now Hiring: Substitute Nurse

A dedicated and professional Substitute Nurse needed to work in the absence of the regularly assigned nurse, on an as-needed basis. Responsibilities include handling emergencies, providing first aid to students and staff, administering medications as needed and collaborating with school administration and parents regarding health concerns. The ideal candidate will have:
Degree in Medicine or related fields or a doctor/nurse in training
Proficient in speaking both English and Italian.
Experience in a school setting is preferred.
To apply, please send your CV and a cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
