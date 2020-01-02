AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

VIA AMBA ARADAM (San Giovanni/Terme di Caracalla) - 65 sq mt, first floor, semi furnsihed (can furnish), entrance, living/dining room, 1 bedroom with wardrobe with window facing quiet  courtyard, 1 small room/studio, small kitchen, bathroom with shower. Parquet floors, centralized heating, air conditioning, double glazed windows. Monthly rent 1400 €. Energy Class G. PROPERTY INTERNATIONAL ROME SERVICES 06 574 3170 info@propertyrome.net www.propertyrome.net

General Info

Price info 1400
Address Via dell'Amba Aradam, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@propertyrome.net
Image Gallery
