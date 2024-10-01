22.6 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 01 October 2024
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Amazing 4-bedroom super bright flat near Villa Torlonia

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Villa Torlonia - Via Celso - We have a splendid, super bright apartment renting in a residential area next to the park Villa Torlonia, just steps away from the tram and the metro B stops: Bologna & Policlinico. It is 205m2 and on the 2nd floor of a unique Liberty-style building of 3 floors. It's ceilings are over 3 meters high and has tall windows, hence extremely bright! It has beautiful parquet floors, original internal doors and windows, A/C in all rooms and independent heating. It is on a very quiet street with a quaint garden in front of the building. It has a very large, furnished kitchen, living room, dining room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, some wardrobes, 3 balconies. It will be available in March/April 2025, maybe earlier upon request. Monthly rent: €4500 + approx. €150 condominium. There is a lift in the building but no garage. There is a private garage 300m from the flat. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Separate

https://www.immobiliare.it/en/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €4,500 plus condominum
Address Via Cornelio Celso, 00161 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com

View on Map

