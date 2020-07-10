Amazing 2-bedroom penthouse with huge terrace in center of Rome!

Piazza San Lorenzo in Lucina - We have the most amazing, fully furnished penthouse renting right in the middle of historical Rome! It has an incredible terrace from where you can see literally ALL of ROME!! The apartment is on the 5th and top floor of an elegant building with concierge service. It is approximately 130m2 and is made up of a foyer, eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, lots of storage space, a large sunroom with A/C. The entire property has A/C, indendent heating, double glazed windows, and an incredible parquet flooring. Approx. 30m2 terrace, and another 100m2 terrace above. The penthouse is renting fully furnished with kitchenware and linens, etc. Available: 1 August 2020. Lease: 4-12 months. Monthly rent: €4500 + €250 condominium + utilities. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com, Real Estate Agency Commission Separate

