14.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 05 March 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time
Classifieds Jobs vacant

All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Burghesius / a super cool luxury rental business! is looking for an all rounder - part time / side job

Some of the tasks:

- Troubleshoot minor maintenance and technology issues (e.g., light bulb replacements, wifi connectivity)

- Assisting our team with inventory duties such as preparing welcome kits, deliveries, and stocking up our properties with consumables

- Perform checks in our units to ensure that our hospitality standards are met

You:

You’re open to work on a flexible schedule

You’re able to move around the city quickly (bike or scooter is preferable)

You have a positive mindset

You have a ‘roll your sleeves up’ attitude

Native english - additional languages will be a plus!

Image Gallery
1 of 5
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 1
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 1
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 2
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 2
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 3
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 3
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 4
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 4
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 5
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 5
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 1
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 2
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 3
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 4
All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time - image 5
FiR 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RIS H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - 2024/2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Early Childhood and Primary Tech Integration Specialist - 2024/2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Kiosk LEMONCOCCO is hiring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Job Opportunity: Rome & Vatican Tour Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Lessons Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking University Librarian

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -