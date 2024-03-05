All rounder for luxury rentals - side job / part time

Burghesius / a super cool luxury rental business! is looking for an all rounder - part time / side job
Some of the tasks:
- Troubleshoot minor maintenance and technology issues (e.g., light bulb replacements, wifi connectivity)
- Assisting our team with inventory duties such as preparing welcome kits, deliveries, and stocking up our properties with consumables
- Perform checks in our units to ensure that our hospitality standards are met
You:
You’re open to work on a flexible schedule
You’re able to move around the city quickly (bike or scooter is preferable)
You have a positive mindset
You have a ‘roll your sleeves up’ attitude
Native english - additional languages will be a plus!
