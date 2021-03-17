Adjunct lecturers in business, humanities, social sciences, studio art, Italian language

The American Institute for Foreign Study (see www.aifs.com) is seeking applications from high-quality adjunct faculty for US university level course teaching for our semester, summer and January term programs. We are inviting applications from those with experience teaching in Business, Marketing, Humanities, Social Sciences, Studio Art, and Italian Language.

Courses are to be taught to US undergraduate students who are studying abroad in Florence and Rome for short term periods -13-week semesters (Fall and Spring) and 3-week January term and Summer programs. Teaching assignments are available on a course by course (short term contract) basis. Teaching will primarily take place in our study centres in Florence and Rome but may also incorporate a second location, as part of a travelling program. A sample of taught courses is available here:

https://www.aifsabroad.com/italy/florence/year2122/course_descriptions.asp

Applicants should hold a Master’s degree or above in a related field with experience and specialized expertise directly related to the position and/or significant professional experience in lieu of a Master’s degree.

For further details/a full job description please email recruitment@aifs.co.uk

The closing date for applications is 30 April, 2021.
