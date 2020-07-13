Actress wanted 35-45 years old Italian speaking
La ASLFILMS Production ha iniziato il Casting per il Lungo Metraggio che si solveggerà a Roma. Il Film narra di una gita a Roma di ex compagni di scuola che ripercorre gli anni del 2000.
Periodo riprese: da settembre a novembre 2020
Luogo: Roma
Cerchiamo:
- una donna per un ruolo minore tra i 30 e i 35 anni. Circa 12 giornate retribuite
- una donna tra i 35 e 45 anni per il ruolo di coprotagonista. Circa 35 giornate retribuite.
INVIARE UNICAMENTE CV e FOTO al seguente indirizzo aperto per il casting:
casting@aslfilmsitaly.com
