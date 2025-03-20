13.6 C
  3. Acorn International Summer School June 9 - July 25 - English Teachers Wanted
Jobs wanted in Rome

Acorn International Summer School June 9 - July 25 - English Teachers Wanted

By: Wanted in Rome

AIS is seeking motivated english language teachers for our Summer School Program. Please send your CV to frontoffice@acornhouse.school with availability.

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

Acorn International Summer School June 9 - July 25 - English Teachers Wanted

Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

