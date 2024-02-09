15.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 09 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start

By: Wanted in Rome

AIS is seeking qualified staff for Primary and EY immediate start. Please forward your CV and cover letter.

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
