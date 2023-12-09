15.2 C
Acorn International School seeking IBDP Coordinator for Immediate Start

AIS is looking for a qualified IBDP Coordinator to join it's growing IBDP team. January/February Start.

Please forward CV and cover letter.

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

Acorn International School seeking IBDP Coordinator for Immediate Start

Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

