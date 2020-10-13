The Multinational Force and Observers, the independent international organization responsible for supervising the implementation of the security provisions of the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, seeks an Accounting Officer for its Rome Headquarters. He/she will be responsible for performing periodic accounting closures, preparing annual budgets, compiling financial reports, accounts payable and coordinating audits. The ideal candidate should be a university graduate, have 8 to 10 years’ experience in finance/accountancy, excellent knowledge of ERP systems, preferably SAP, and of MS Office applications.

Italian working papers/EU citizenship required, English mother tongue or equivalent, some Italian useful.

An initial two-year contract will be offered.

Send resume, including citizenship, by e-mail to:

Personnel Office

email@mfo.org