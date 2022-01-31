Accent Global Learning: Assistant Program Coordinator, Rome Center

Accent Global Learning is a study abroad provider with more than 25 years of experience working with American universities to provide study abroad programs. This position is in the Rome Study Center.

General Description:

The Assistant Programs Coordinator will serve as a member of a small team managing US university programs at the Accent Rome Center. The role includes student services, administration, cultural activities planning, academic support and emergency support. This is an entry-level position

Click on the link or paste into browser for full description and application instructions:

https://accentintl-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/erin_nester_accentglobal_com/ER0rk9ir-T1Mo6MYrt6Sm8ABxmaYkZSxhI4zujisqIeBfQ?e=dnoh6C

Address

Address Piazza dell'Orologio, 7

