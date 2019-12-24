Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

Giustiniana - Via Cassia near the international schools - We have a very spacious and remodeled flat renting (from February 2020) to expat families. It is in a gated community and a full-time concierge. There is a very large community garden within the property between the different buildings. The apartment is on the 1st floor but it is extremely bright because there is no building in front of it. It faces east therefore the morning it has plenty of sun! It is approximately 165m2 and made of a foyer with coat-closet, double living room with fireplace and access to terrace, eat-in kitchen with access to terrace, 3 large bedrooms + 1 small bedroom or study with laundry room, 2 bathrooms (one with shower / one with tub), built-in wardrobes in the hallway + another 2 storage rooms. There is a parquet floor throughout the home. The windows are all double-glazed. Renting furnished. Independent heating and A/C. It is perfect for the expat family! Monthly rent: €2000 + condominium. Availalbe: February 2020. For more information please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or send an email: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separately

General Info

Price info €2000
Address Via Cassia, 1280, 00189 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 1
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 2
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 3
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 4
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 5
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 6
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 7
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 8
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 9
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 10
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 11
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 12
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 13
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 14
Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace! - image 15
