4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana

4-bedroom villa with 300m2 garden renting to EXPATS only

Via della Pisana - Just minutes away from Rome's largest parks Villa Pamphili and the German School, we have a very elegant, fully furnished villa renting to EXPATS with a transitory lease of 18 months renewable. The villa is in a gated community and is on three floors. The ground floor is made up of a large foyer, kitchen, 1 bedroom, study with access to patio and garden, 2 bathrooms, and a glass- closed veranda for dining and reclining. The top floor has a foyer, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a walk-in closet (the ceiling is slanted on this floor). The basement which has a separate entrance and windows is made up of a large family room with fireplace and an open kitchen, bathroom, study and large room to use either as a gym, a play room or extra storage. There is a beautiful garden surrounding three sides of the property and a driveway for one car. There is also one spot in the condominium parking reserved for this property. There is a condominium pool in the complex. The property has independent heating and A/C. Renting fully furnished. Monthly rent: €4000 + condominium. Contract: Transitory 18 months renewable - contract in individual's name NOT company's name. References required. Available: Sept. 1, 2021. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Applied.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €3600
Address Via della Pisana, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana

Via della Pisana, Roma RM, Italia

