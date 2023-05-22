20.6 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

3 star Hotel seeks shift porter - waiter -

3 star Hotel with international customers, interviews candidates with work permit for 4 to 6 month contract as shift multitasking porter with am- pm and nightime shifts. The candidate will attend to clients, do some cleaning, and also serve in the Hotel bar and restaurant. Must have good standing ,perfect english and italian , good interpersonal and pc skills and willingness to learn. Previous experience in Hotels preffered. Please send CV with photo and letters of reference to info@lancelothotel.com

