3 star Hotel seeks shift porter - waiter

3 star Hotel with international customers, interviews candidates with work permit for 4 to 6 month contract as shift multitasking porter with am- pm and nightime shifts. The candidate will attend to clients, do some cleaning, and also serve in the Hotel bar and restaurant. Must have good standing ,perfect english and italian , good interpersonal and pc skills and willingness to learn. Previous experience in Hotels preffered. Please send CV with photo and letters of reference to info@lancelothotel.com
