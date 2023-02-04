3-bedroom remodeled flat with terrace near IFAD

EUR - Vicolo dell'Annunziatella - We have an incredibly bright apartment for rent close to Via Ardeatina. It is in a gated community and on a hill so it has a spectacular view of the Appian Park and the Castelli Romani as well as EUR where can see the dome of the San Pietro & Paolo as well as the dome of St. Peter's in the distance. You have the sunrise on the living room and kitchen side and the sunset on the opposite side where two bedrooms are. The entire apartment is in very good condition having been remodeled several years ago. The apartment is on the 5th and top floor and is 125m2 made up of a large living and dining area with access to the terrace, eat-in kitchen, large bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom ensuite, another bathroom in the hallway leading to the other two bedrooms. There is independent heating with a gas boiler and A/C units in all rooms. There is a private garage of 20m2 in the building and parking for guests in the external parking area. There is also a small green area in front of the building. Monthly rent: €2000 + €134 condominium. Available: June (maybe earlier). Renting to diplomats and/or expats. For more information and/or an appointment, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

